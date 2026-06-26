Hormuz Strait safe passage conditional on Iran's coordination

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi underlined Iran’s position on maritime navigation rules and transit arrangements in the strategic waterway according to the recent memorandum of understanding with the US.

“Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz under vague arrangements, parallel routes, or decision-making outside Iran’s considerations as the coastal state is not guaranteed,” Gharibabadi said.

“Any valid framework must be based on coordination with Iran and the provisions of paragraph 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding. Otherwise, the result will be the suspension of the designated parallel route,” he warned.

The remarks come amid ongoing coordination between Iran and Oman over maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the implementation of a 60-day temporary arrangement following the Iran-US memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad.

In a recent phone call, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi reviewed the latest developments in regional maritime issues and stressed continued coordination.

On Thursday, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Affairs Authority (PGSA) also warned vessels against deviating from designated transit routes, stating that unauthorized navigation will not be covered by guarantees of safe passage, insurance protection, or related liabilities.

MNA