UAE must respond to its role in US attacks against Iran

Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X on Friday that the US Department of Commerce had issued a document easing export control regulations and upgrading the UAE’s export status in recognition of its support for the military aggression against Iran.

He described the move as Washington’s official admission and a disgraceful document for Abu Dhabi carrying “direct international responsibility and legal consequences.”

The UAE must be held accountable, Gharibabadi asserted.

Earlier, the US Department of Commerce said it would upgrade the UAE’s status under US export rules, removing it from two restricted country groups and making it eligible for license-free exports of controlled military items, certain satellites and spacecraft, and dual-use goods used in oil and gas production, desalination and civil nuclear power.

Recent reports had already revealed that the UAE played a far more active role in the US–Israeli war of aggression against Iran than previously known, carrying out dozens of airstrikes on Iranian territory from the opening days of the war.

MNA