Iran issues Strait of Hormuz transit guidelines

In a statement released on Friday after the signing of the Islamabad MoU and following directives issued by relevant authorities, the PGSA announced operational procedures for applicants requesting passage through the Strait of Hormuz during the timeframe specified in the agreement.

According to the statement, ships that submit transit requests in compliance with the announced requirements will be granted expedited passage.

The authority stressed that the only official channels for processing transit applications are the website and email address of the PGSA, identified as PGSA.ir and [Info@PGSA.ir].

It further instructed applicants to provide valid and accessible communication routes for contacting vessels in their submitted requests.

To prevent delays at the entrance to or exit from the Strait of Hormuz, the authority said transit requests must be submitted at least 48 hours before reaching the strait’s designated area and must include all required information.

The statement also announced that during the 60-day period defined under the arrangement, “no fees will be collected from vessels,” adding that the costs related to security, safety and environmental services, as well as the relevant Iranian insurance coverage, “will be borne by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Referring to special conditions and the existence of certain safety-related risks along the transit route, the authority emphasized that prior coordination of the route and the announced transit schedule for each vessel before movement toward the strait is necessary to ensure safe and secure navigation and prevent maritime incidents.

The statement added that responsibility for non-compliance with these requirements rests with the vessel owner.

MNA/TSN