Iran Navy targets 'command center' aboard US destroyer

The development was announced in a statement released by the Army's Public Relations Office on Wednesday, according to Press TV.

The strike came in response to aggressive US measures against Iranian commercial shipping and violations related to the Strait of Hormuz, the statement read.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out after Iranian forces detected and identified the source of the atrocities.

"A few hours ago, following aggressive actions, violations of the regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz, and hostile acts against Iranian commercial vessels in the Sea of Oman by the terrorist and aggressive US military, the Navy, immediately upon detecting and identifying the source of those actions, targeted the command-and-control center responsible for them," it added.

The follwing is the related video released by the Army Navy:

According to the statement, the command-and-control center was located aboard a US destroyer "that was attempting to approach the waters of the Islamic Republic."

Iran confronted the latest bout of unprovoked aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime, which began on February 28, with at least 100 waves of decisive and successful retaliatory strikes. The reprisal hit sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region. The Islamic Republic also shut down the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies.

Faced with the response, US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 7.

The Islamic Republic began applying far stricter controls over the strait after Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on April 13 in violation of the terms of the ceasefire.

Amid the developments, Iran introduced the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a new institutional mechanism to regulate and oversee vessel traffic through the chokepoint.

MNA