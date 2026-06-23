Ghalibaf meets Sultan of Oman in Muscat for talks (+VIDEO)

Ghalibaf and his accompanying delegation held talks with the Sultan of Oman in Muscat on arrangement related to the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as the main topic of the discussion.

Earlier on this day, Ghalibaf met and held talks with the Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Muscat, the capital of Oman on Monday afternoon.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), “The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran issue a joint statement in which Oman affirms its support for the ‘Islamabad’ Memorandum of Understanding signed between the US and Iran, emphasizing the importance of continuing dialogue and coordination to support its successful implementation.”

“Joint Statement: The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the two coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirm their steadfast commitment to ensuring safe passage through the Strait in full conformity with the relevant provisions of international law, while underscoring their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their respective territorial waters in the Strait. The two sides also deliberated on matters relating to the Strait in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” ONA said in a post on its X account.

MNA/TSN 3624558