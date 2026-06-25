Iran, Oman FMs discuss Strait of Hormuz developments

The two top diplomats reviewed recent developments related to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the temporary arrangements envisioned for the 60-day period, stressing the importance of continued coordination, bilateral consultations, and technical engagement on the matter.

The ministers also expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the recent visit by the Iranian delegation to Muscat and the talks held there, emphasizing the continuation of consultations and follow-up on issues of mutual interest through diplomatic channels and ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

MNA/6870570