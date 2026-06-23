Oman reports constructive talks with Iran on Hormuz Strait

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said his meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi produced constructive discussions on the provisions of the memorandum of understanding, particularly issues related to the strategic strait.

He said both sides emphasised adherence to international law, and Oman declared its commitment to ensuring safe passage through the maritime lanes without levying transit fees.

The official Oman News Agency reported that the two countries issued a joint statement stressing the importance of seizing the current diplomatic opportunity to support peace efforts, strengthen de-escalation and consolidate stability based on international law and good neighbourliness. The statement said this approach must be pursued seriously to preserve lasting regional security and explicitly guarantee safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and other international maritime routes.

The Muscat talks follow earlier negotiations in Switzerland, which established a contact point for safe commercial passage through Hormuz and affirmed Iranian sovereignty over the waterway under a new transit framework. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday that the strait will return to pre-war conditions for 60 days without tariffs.

MNA