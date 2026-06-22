Rubio heads to region to address Iran MoU, Hormuz

The United States’ top diplomat is set to travel to the Persian Gulf region later this week to discuss regional issues, including the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran and the future status of the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported.

Rubio is due to visit the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain from June 23-25, the US State Department said in a media release on Monday.

“The Secretary will discuss a range of regional priorities, including the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region,” the statement reads. “In Bahrain, the Secretary will also meet with the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) to discuss shared priorities across the region.”

The PGCC, made up of six countries in the Gulf, also includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.

MNA