What are Iran's solutions for responding to US?

The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, which was signed by the presidents of the two countries following the end of the recent conflicts in the region, had one of its most important provisions as a complete cessation of military operations on all fronts of the conflict. According to the first paragraph of this agreement, the ceasefire was not limited to Iran-Israel front, but explicitly covered all fronts related to the Axis of Resistance, including Lebanon; meaning that any military operations against Lebanon and other countries on this front had to be stopped.

However, in recent days, the Zionist regime has once again resumed its attacks on southern Lebanon, a process that observers consider a clear violation of Article 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding. These attacks continue while the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to official reports, has so far adhered to its obligations under the agreement. The continuation of these aggressions, despite the explicit commitment of the United States as the guarantor of this understanding, has raised serious questions about the extent of Washington's commitment to its role as a mediator and guarantor, and has had widespread political and media repercussions within the country.

In this regard, several members of the parliament and experts on international issues reacted to this practice in an interview with Mehr news agency's correspondents and called for the Islamic Republic of Iran to adopt a clear stance against this violation.

The way to stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon is through crushing military action: MP Zonnour

In an interview with Mehr, Hojjatoleslam Mojtaba Zonnour, in response to the continuation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon despite one of the clauses in the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States to stop these attacks, stated, "I believe that our negotiators were either negligent or negligent in this regard. They should have included a clause in this memorandum of understanding that violating any of the provisions of the agreement means violating all of them; that is, either everything or nothing. This point should have been taken into account. Now that this clause has not been included, it is essential that they definitely take this issue into account in future negotiations and in drafting the text of a possible agreement."

He added: "In one of the clauses of this memorandum of understanding, it is clarified and emphasized that attacks on Lebanon must stop. If the enemy violates this clause and we are tolerant, this tolerance could lead to more violations by the enemy. But if it sees our firmness, seriousness, and sensitivity, it will adhere to the other provisions as well."

Mere threats are not enough, a practical response is needed.

The head of the Defense and National Authority Faction of the Islamic Consultative Assembly emphasized: Therefore, mere threats are not enough. The most important option is for the Islamic Republic to respond without delay. This means that our armed forces must immediately provide a crushing response. This response does not have to directly target Tel Aviv and Haifa; rather, it can target the areas where the operational forces are gathering and are now attacking Lebanon and heavily bombard them with missiles. This action will cause the enemy to take action to comply with the provisions of the agreement and its duties.

He continued: "I do not believe that some say that America cannot control Netanyahu. To say that America is unaware of the situation - the reason for the continued attacks on Lebanon - or is not aware of it, or whether it has accompanied it or not, are issues that can be discussed. But I must emphasize that America today desperately needs this understanding, agreement, and an end to the war, and it must prevent the Zionist regime from attacking Lebanon."

The representative of the people of Qom in the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament also called Majlis) continued, "On the other hand, the Zionist regime and Netanyahu need the continuation of the war to continue their political life. In fact, a division of labor has been formed, with Trump posing as if I can't, I've hinted, and I don't want a resumption of conflict, while Netanyahu, on the other hand, continues to do his own thing to satisfy his need to continue the war in Lebanon."

Iran must give a crushing response to Israel

He clarified, "Their idea is that the Islamic Republic is satisfied just because the war with America has ended and is not willing to disrupt this situation for the sake of Lebanon. However, in order to disrupt the enemy's calculations, we must definitely give a crushing response so that it sees that implementing all the provisions of the understanding is important for Iran."

In this case, Zonnour added that two scenarios will occur; either America responds to Iran's attacks and accompanies and supports the Zionist regime, in which case America's inner workings will be revealed and everyone will realize that they are not seeking an end to the war and their goal is to prevent our interests from being served.

If America sides with Israel, the Strait of Hormuz must be closed.

The head of the National Defense and Authority Faction of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) continued, "So if we confront the Zionist regime and America reveals its true nature and supports the Zionist regime in confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, we must immediately close the Strait of Hormuz and create unfavorable conditions for them. But if America does not take a position in response to the Islamic Republic's action against the Zionist regime, the Zionist regime will be left alone and we will take severe revenge on them."

The Zionist regime will either retreat or be defeated.

He added, "In these circumstances, the Zionist regime has two options: either continue the war - with Iran - without the help of America, in which case, with the help of God, we will prevail in the field and achieve the desired result, or the Zionists, due to the Islamic Republic's action, stop continuing the aggression in Lebanon and do not deal with our allies, which is also desirable for the Islamic Republic."

The representative of the people of Qom in the Islamic Consultative Assembly said: "The third scenario is that America takes action along with the Zionist regime, in which case we will return to the first point and close the Strait of Hormuz, which naturally the Americans cannot tolerate this situation and will be forced to control this regime and its rabid dog. Therefore, the right way is for us to deal seriously, firmly and decisively with the enemy without wasting time."

If attacks on Lebanon continue, Iran must immediately close the Strait of Hormuz: Kowsari

In an interview with Mehr, Esmaeil Kowsari, in response to the continued attacks by the Zionist regime on Lebanon, referred to the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, which emphasizes not attacking Lebanon, and stated: "If the United States does not have the necessary will to implement this understanding and curb the barbaric actions of the Zionist regime, it must be clearly announced that both the ceasefire and the understanding have been violated by the United States and the Zionist occupying regime."

Regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran's strategies to stop attacks on Lebanon, she explained: "One of the measures we can take is to immediately close the Strait of Hormuz and not allow passage through it, except for ships and vessels that we ourselves recognize."

A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly emphasized: "Passage through the Strait of Hormuz should not be allowed so that the other side knows that the understanding with Iran must be implemented carefully."

He stated: We should not allow the JCPOA experience to be repeated and America should be required to fulfill its commitments.

The representative of the people of Tehran in the Islamic Consultative Assembly stated: "Deterrent measures should be put on the agenda against the violation of the ceasefire and Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Another of our solutions could be to directly target the occupation regime's territory using existing missiles and weapons so that the other side knows that the understanding with Iran must be implemented."

He continued, regarding the role of the United States in supporting the Zionist regime in attacking Lebanon, saying: "This issue can be analyzed as to whether Israel acts without American permission or in coordination, but in any case, the United States is responsible and must oblige the Zionist regime to stop its attacks on Lebanon."

Kowsari noted, "Since the United States has pledged in the memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran that the war must stop in Lebanon, it must adhere to it and force the Zionist regime to stop attacks on Lebanon."

Trump is incapable of controlling the rabid dogs of the region: Sadr al-Husseini

In an interview with Mehr, Seyyed Reza Sadr al-Husseini, referring to the violation of Article 1 of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime, stated: "Given the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Lebanon and the Islamic Republic's interest in the process of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States and its emphasis on ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, it seems that Trump does not have the ability to control the rabid dog of the region and the Zionist regime is trying to openly question the issue of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding."

He continued: "Given the commitment that the Americans made in this regard, the Islamic Republic considers America to be its side and will not give any concessions to the Israeli regime." In this regard, the Islamic Republic's first action was to delay the continuation of the memorandum of understanding, the first step of which was its signature and carried out by the presidents of the two countries; the second step was to hold negotiations in Geneva, and because the Americans were unable to comply with the first step of the memorandum, it was delayed.

The international affairs expert emphasized: The first step can be to prove to the other side and the international system the direction of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the full and unconditional implementation of the memorandum of understanding, which will not be enough.

Sadr al-Husseini stated: The Islamic Republic's second step is to block the Strait of Hormuz in order to put pressure on the US energy economy; in this regard, given the popular support in Iran and the nation's continued comprehensive support for the armed forces, Iran's third step can be considered a clear and explicit response with its pinpoint missiles in the occupied territories, especially in important points of the Israeli regime.

Referring to the visit of the Pakistani Interior Minister to Tehran, she noted: "Given the transparency of the Islamic Republic's positions in achieving national interests, today the Pakistani Interior Minister traveled to Tehran as a mediator country to hear Iran's renewed conditions. Therefore, in this regard, the Islamic Republic's firm positions will definitely be conveyed to the mediator.

America must stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon: MP Maleki

In an interview with Mehr, Fadah Hossein Maleki, in response to the Zionist regime's continued attacks on Lebanon, while according to the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, no attacks should be carried out against Lebanon and the resistance front, stated: "It was clear from the very beginning that the Zionist regime has no desire for Iran and the United States to come closer and is fundamentally opposed to any negotiations between the two countries. Accordingly, Israel is trying to sabotage the negotiations, and even attacks on Lebanon are being carried out with the aim of disrupting the process of negotiations."

The member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) added, "The vigilance of the Armed Forces of the country and unwavering support of the Iranian nation prevented the United States from achieving its sinister goals against Iran and ultimately brought it to the negotiating table. The proposals of the Islamic Republic of Iran were also presented and accepted in the negotiations."

He clarified: "The Americans themselves know that the Zionist regime is against this trend, because Israel is always looking for a chaotic and tense region and is pursuing a critical area so that an atmosphere of insecurity and crisis always exists in the region."

Emphasizing the need for Islamic countries to enter this issue and try to contain the Zionist regime, Maleki stated, "In the coming days, a quadrilateral summit of Islamic countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt will be held in Cairo, the aim of which is to support the process of negotiations and understanding. The stability of the region is important for all Islamic countries. One of the important axes of these consultations must definitely be confronting the excessive demands of the Zionist regime."

Regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran's strategies to stop Israel's attacks on Lebanon, Maliki emphasized that Iran is first trying to form an effective consensus among Islamic countries and the region against the actions of the Zionist regime, so that the regime agrees to stop the attacks, but if these attacks continue despite diplomatic measures, then further strategies and initiatives will definitely be on the agenda.

He added: "On the other hand, Western countries that welcomed the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, as well as important powers such as Russia and China, must intervene to prevent the crisis from continuing and contain the actions of the Zionist regime."

The member of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission concluded that Islamic Republic of Iran cannot remain indifferent to the continuation of this process, and if the Zionist regime's attacks continue and diplomatic efforts remain fruitless, it will give the necessary response.

MNA