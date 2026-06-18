IAEA chief welcomes Iran-US MoU

"It is good that the memorandum is ​there. Now the technical work starts," Grossi told reporters ​in ‌Geneva.

He, who never condemned the aggression by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran's nuclear facilities as a country that complies with the NPT treaty also said that he wants to attend the talks between Iran and the US after sining of the MoU. "Now it is for us to sit down with our American and Iranian colleagues and start formulating ‌concrete steps that will have to be taken," he said.

MNA