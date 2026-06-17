Bushehr nuclear power plant remains Russia's priority

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon during the Russia-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit in Kazan, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev stated, “Our primary concern is the resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, and we welcome efforts to resolve this matter.”

Likhachev added that Rosatom supports international oversight, including monitoring by the IAEA, “provided that the IAEA assumes a specific responsibility and acts in the interests of all parties involved in the conflict.”

Emphasizing that the Bushehr plant remains a key priority for the Russian corporation, Likhachev noted that Rosatom has not paused production for a single moment.

“We have not stopped the operations of our engineering units that manufacture the necessary equipment for the new units of the Bushehr plant, and we will continue our cooperation and activities,” he said.

On the deployment of personnel back to the facility, the Rosatom chief outlined that a phased return is on the table as safety conditions improve.

MNA