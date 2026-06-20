Israel kills more than 16 people in Lebanon’s Nabatieh

The agency said in a statement on Saturday that its personnel have been engaged since early morning in the district to address the continuing assaults.

The casualties come a day after at least 47 individuals were killed and 97 others injured due to a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

This marks the most severe escalation following the agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ceasing wars on various fronts, including Lebanon.

In a revised casualty report, the ministry said that the airstrikes targeted several towns within the Nabatieh, Jezzine, and Baalbek districts.

The highest number of casualties occurred in Harouf, where nine individuals, including three women, were killed and 14 others were injured.

In Doueir, six individuals, including a child and a woman, were killed, and six others wounded.

In Haboush, seven fatalities were reported, while four were killed in Deir al-Zahrani and three in Arab Salim, including a child.

In eastern Lebanon, three individuals were killed in Tal al-Abyad near Baalbek, and Ain Bourday reported nine injuries.

Earlier on Friday, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported numerous Israeli airstrikes and drone assaults targeting residential areas, motorcycles, and agricultural land throughout southern Lebanon.

MNA