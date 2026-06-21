  1. Politics
Jun 21, 2026, 1:05 PM

Iran slams Israeli envoy’s insults at UN official

Iran slams Israeli envoy’s insults at UN official

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says that insults by Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations toward a senior UN official were a consequence of the impunity granted to Israel by its international supporters.

In a post on his X account late on Saturday, Baghaei shared a video showing Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon insulting Vanessa Frazier, the UN special representative for children and armed conflict, during a UN session in which she presented a documented report detailing cases of torture and sexual violence against Palestinian children by Israel.

“This shameful exhibition of arrogant defiance – against reason, law, morality, and justice – is yet another inevitable result of the absolute impunity bestowed upon an apartheid terrorist regime by its enablers,” the spokesman wrote.

The spokesperson said Israel’s “genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people and throughout the region” demonstrated a disregard for international norms and accountability, calling on the international community to take action.

“It is long past time for the world to rise and confront this grave, unprecedented threat to peace and humanity,” he said.

MNA

News ID 245497

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