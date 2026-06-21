Hezbollah fully prepared to defend Lebanon against attacks

In a statement released on Sunday, the Lebanese resistance movement said its fighters had confronted Israeli occupation forces attempting to move toward the strategic Ali Taher hills overlooking the southern city of Nabatieh.

Resistance fighters, it said, ambushed the Israeli occupation forces and confronted them with appropriate weapons, resulting in casualties among the regime’s forces.

According to the statement, the incident occurred overnight when Israeli forces attempted to infiltrate the area “under the cover of the ceasefire” that came into effect earlier on Friday.

“While the Islamic Resistance remains committed to the ceasefire, it will not be lenient in confronting any enemy attempt to occupy land or expand its occupation,” the statement said.

Israel, however, began violating the ceasefire from its earliest moments, it added.

Only hours after Hezbollah and Israel announced a renewed ceasefire, the regime’s strikes across southern Lebanon killed at least 16 people, including two children, according to Lebanese civil defense and media reports.

According to reports from southern Lebanon, Israeli warplanes carried out multiple air raids and artillery attacks after the truce took effect.

The deadly attacks came despite a recently announced preliminary agreement between Tehran and Washington, which stipulates that ending Israeli attacks on Lebanon is an inseparable part of any deal.

MNA