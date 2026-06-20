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Jun 20, 2026, 7:33 AM

Israeli artillery hits south Lebanon with banned munitions

Israeli artillery hits south Lebanon with banned munitions

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Lebanese media reported that Israeli artillery struck the Ali al-Taher forest near Nabatieh al-Ulya in southern Lebanon, using phosphorus and cluster bombs that are prohibited under international law.

Lebanese media reported that the Ali al-Taher forest, on the outskirts of the southern town of Nabatieh al-Ulya, came under heavy artillery fire from the Israeli military.

The reports added that the attacks involved phosphorus and cluster munitions, both of which are banned under international conventions.

Iran on Friday warned that continued Israeli attacks violated the newly signed June 18 ceasefire memorandum, which stipulates an end to the war in Lebanon as part of the broader agreement to halt hostilities on all fronts.

MNA 

News ID 245449

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