Uzbek president welcomes Iran-US peace deal

In a message addressed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Mirziyoyev hailed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States, noting that the Memorandum of Understanding reflects the strong determination of both sides to pursue constructive engagement and uphold mutual respect.

The Uzbek president stated that the agreement creates new opportunities for securing lasting peace and stability and for strengthening multidimensional regional cooperation.

He emphasized that Uzbekistan supports resolving all regional and international disputes exclusively through political and diplomatic means and peaceful foreign policy instruments, adding that Tashkent highly values the significance of the historic document.

Mirziyoyev further expressed confidence that the agreement would help reduce tensions in the Middle East and establish foundations for long-term development as well as expanded economic and trade cooperation.

He said the historic outcome would make a meaningful contribution to the long-term prosperity of the Iranian nation, accelerate the country’s development, and further enhance its international standing.

The Uzbek president also voiced confidence that bilateral relations, which in recent years have evolved into a broad partnership between the two brotherly countries, would continue to expand and reach a new qualitative level through joint efforts.

Concluding his message, Mirziyoyev extended his sincere respects and best wishes to President Pezeshkian, praying for his success in carrying out his responsibilities, while wishing the friendly people of Iran peace, tranquility, and lasting progress.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States was signed in the first minutes of June 18, 2026, by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump through a simultaneous digital process without an in-person ceremony.

Iranian officials described the document as a political framework designed to end the imposed US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and create a pathway toward a comprehensive final agreement. The memorandum was finalized after weeks of negotiations and signed in both Persian and English.

The agreement’s first article provides for the immediate and permanent termination of military operations between Iran, the US, and their respective allies across all fronts, including Lebanon, and commits the parties to refrain from future military action or threats of force. The memorandum also stresses respect for Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while negotiations on a final agreement are scheduled to conclude within a maximum period of 60 days and are expected to culminate in a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

MNA/TSN