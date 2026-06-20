Saudi crown prince welcomes Iran-US agreement

In a conversation with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Saudi crown prince stressed the importance of the understanding for the future of regional security.
He voiced hope that the diplomatic track would result in a permanent and sustainable accord that strengthens stability and fundamentally reduces tensions.
Pakistan mediated the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18, which aims to end the war that began on February 28 with coordinated Israeli and American strikes on Iran.
MNA
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