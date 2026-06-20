  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2026, 7:47 AM

Saudi crown prince welcomes Iran-US agreement

Saudi crown prince welcomes Iran-US agreement

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed the Iran-US MoU during a phone call with Pakistan's prime minister on Saturday, expressing hope the deal would lead to lasting stability and reduce tensions across the region.

In a conversation with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Saudi crown prince stressed the importance of the understanding for the future of regional security.

He voiced hope that the diplomatic track would result in a permanent and sustainable accord that strengthens stability and fundamentally reduces tensions.

Pakistan mediated the memorandum of understanding signed on June 18, which aims to end the war that began on February 28 with coordinated Israeli and American strikes on Iran. 

MNA 

News ID 245452

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