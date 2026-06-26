  1. Politics
Jun 26, 2026, 2:27 PM

Uzbekistan hails de-escalation efforts in West Asia

Uzbekistan hails de-escalation efforts in West Asia

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – The foreign minister of Uzbekistan has welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia at a phone call with his Iranian counterpart.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Friday, hailing the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the West Asia region.

He also emphasized the importance of continuing this process and implementing mutual commitments.

As the two senior diplomats discussed the latest regional developments and bilateral relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi briefed Saidov on the latest developments regarding the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US on ending the imposed US-Israeli war of aggression.

The duo top diplomats also stressed the continuation of consultations and the expansion of relations between Iran and Uzbekistan across all areas of mutual interest.

MNA

News ID 245621

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