  1. Politics
Jun 17, 2026, 11:23 AM

Pope Leo XIV welcomes Iran-US peace deal

Pope Leo XIV welcomes Iran-US peace deal

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – The leader of the Catholic Church welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached by Iran and the US as a critical step away from military confrontation, saying dialogue is always better for resolving issues.

Pope Leo XIV answered questions from journalists on topics including the US war on Iran and his recent visit to Spain.

Asked about the recent agreement between Iran and the United States, the pope said “thank God, there is at least this memorandum that they will officially sign on Friday.”

“There will still be several points to be established,” he added, “but it is always better to do so through dialogue, through negotiation, rather than returning to war.”

Pope Leo expressed his hope that the memorandum might be “truly a solution to the war, that the war is really over and that we can move forward for the good of all.”

On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the memorandum of understanding had been finalized and is scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.

MNA

News ID 245398

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News