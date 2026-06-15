China hails Iran-US 1st-phase peace deal

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lin said China hopes the US and Iran will sign the first-phase memorandum of understanding as scheduled and that all relevant parties will stay committed to the choice of peace and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, the China Daily newspaper reported.

Lin added that China stands ready to work with the international community to continue playing a positive role in restoring peace and tranquility in the Persian Gulf region of the Middle East as soon as possible.

MNA