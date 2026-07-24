Iran urges Arab states to explain US claim of war complicity

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, Baghaei wrote, “If this American claim is merely a lie, then these states are duty-bound to officially and transparently refute it."

Stating that CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper has explicitly said in a video that several Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) members and Jordan participated in the attacks on Iran, he said these countries must specify their official stances.

Baqaei further noted that it would be wrong to raise a question to Iran, in the circumstance when the country exercises its legitimate and rightful self-defense by striking US military bases and assets stationed on the territories of these states.

Referring to retaliatory strikes on enemy positions, he said that Iran’s motives amount to nothing more than its own defense, which is in line with restoring security and stability for the entire region.

The spokesperson, emphasizing that the main source of insecurity and conflict in the region is the illegal US–Israeli actions against Iran, warned that any participation in this aggression, including by providing a platform for military operations, is considered an act of aggression and a violation of the principle of good neighborliness and the United Nations Charter.