4 Israelis wounded near Havat Gilad settlement, SW Nablus

Heavy 'Israeli' military reinforcements have deployed and imposed a security cordon around the village of Tell and key access points to Nablus following a violence-filled confrontation on Friday morning.

According to initial details reported by 'Israeli' media, the incident began around 8:20 AM when a group of 'Israelis' hiking near Tell, located in the northern West Bank upon approaching a local mosque.

The security officer for the nearby settlement of Havat Gilad responded to the scene, where Palestinians reportedly disarmed him.

MNA