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Jul 24, 2026, 10:02 AM

4 Israelis wounded near Havat Gilad settlement, SW Nablus

4 Israelis wounded near Havat Gilad settlement, SW Nablus

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Four Israelis were wounded near the Havat Gilad settlement, southwest of Nablus on Friday morning.

Heavy 'Israeli' military reinforcements have deployed and imposed a security cordon around the village of Tell and key access points to Nablus following a violence-filled confrontation on Friday morning.

According to initial details reported by 'Israeli' media, the incident began around 8:20 AM when a group of 'Israelis' hiking near Tell, located in the northern West Bank upon approaching a local mosque.

The security officer for the nearby settlement of Havat Gilad responded to the scene, where Palestinians reportedly disarmed him.

MNA

News ID 246477

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