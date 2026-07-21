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Jul 22, 2026, 2:33 AM

Iran warns after Trump threat against atomic site

Iran warns after Trump threat against atomic site

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Iran’s Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya has issued a stark warning to US President Donald Trump’s threat earlier today to strike one of Iran’s nuclear sites.

The headquarters said the United States had threatened to attack Iran’s nuclear and other sensitive facilities, adding that if the US military carries out such an operation, Tehran will consider it an expansion of the war.

According to the statement, in the event of such an attack, all US interests, as well as those of its allies and supporters, would become targets of what it described as a powerful response by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement was released hours after Trump said the United States would soon target one of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

MNA

News ID 246422

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