Compromised individuals in US burying their heads in sands

Iran's top diplomat warned that continued US military aggression against Iran would only increase the cost for Donald Trump's efforts to secure a deal, dismissing recent remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as detached from the realities on the ground.

“Compromised individuals in the US administration are burying their heads in the sand,” Araghchi said in a post on his X account on Thursday evening.

“They ignore the realities on the ground and seem focused only on 2028,” he added.

“The mindless aggression they advocate will only ensure that POTUS pays heavier price for deal he's trying to achieve,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.

Araghchi's remarks came after Rubio claimed Iran was privately seeking negotiations with Washington to end the conflict while insisting Tehran was not yet prepared to reach an agreement.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila on Thursday, the US secretary of state also escalated his rhetoric by saying President Trump pursued "a head for an eye" policy in response to Iran, warning that Tehran would pay an even heavier price as US military strikes continued.

MNA