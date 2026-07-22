Iranian military source responds to Trump's new threat

Donald Trump had threatened to respond to attacking any ship by Iran in Hormuz by hitting a bridge or power plant in Iran.

In reaction, a military source told Tehran-based Tasnim news agency that if Iranian infrastructure is attacked, the Iranian armed forces will attack the infrastructure in the region.

The source emphasized that Iran has an iron will in exercising sovereignty over the strategic body of water and will never allow the Strait of Hormuz to become a factor of threat to Iran again.

The passage of ships through this strait will be safe if coordinated with Iran and under Iran’s arrangements, otherwise the country will not give up its decisive will to control this strait and considers this to be in line with the long-term safety of the strait, the source added.

This military source warned that if the Americans target a bridge or a power plant of Iran, the Islamic Republic will reciprocally attack infrastructure and bridges in the region, including the energy facilities in which the US has interests.

“The Americans must have reached full confidence in the past 10 days that Iran will target wherever it chooses,” the sources stated, adding that Trump’s possible gambling would lead to his disgrace once again.

MNA