  1. Politics
Jul 23, 2026, 1:46 AM

US evacuates Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar following Iran strike

US evacuates Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar following Iran strike

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Reports indicate that the United States has fully evacuated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, an action that, according to published sources, came after recent Iranian attacks on the facility.

Aerial images released on Tuesday morning (July 22) reportedly show that the number of US Air Force aircraft stationed at Al Udeid had significantly decreased in recent days, with the base eventually being left empty.

According to these reports, the number of US military aircraft at the base was first reduced from 17 to three, before the remaining aircraft were withdrawn and the facility was completely evacuated.

Al Udeid Air Base, one of the largest US military facilities in West Asia, had been targeted in attacks attributed to Iran over the past two weeks. The reported evacuation comes amid rising military tensions between Iran and the United States in the region.

MNA

News ID 246445

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