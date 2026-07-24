Iranian Army hits US airbases in Kuwait, Qatar with drones

The Iranian Army announced on Friday that its forces have targeted US military positions in Kuwait and Qatar as part of the latest phase of retaliatory drone operations.

The Army said that during the 25th phase of Operation Thunderbolt, Arash drones struck equipment warehouses belonging to US terrorist forces at Camp Udairi, the location of US military personnel at Doha Camp, and the position of US forces at Arifjan Camp in Kuwait.

The Army said the drone operations were carried out in response to the “aggression of the domineering enemy” and stressed that its series of high-intensity drone and missile operations would continue in response to hostile actions.

The statement added that threats by the US president would only strengthen the determination and resolve of the Iranian people and Armed Forces in confronting aggressors.

The Army warned that any reckless adventure or opening of a new front would amount to a repetition of the enemy’s strategic mistakes, leading to further humiliation for the aggressors and greater strength and dignity for Iran.

The latest strikes followed the Iranian Army’s 24th phase of Operation Thunderbolt, during which Arash drones targeted US positions in Bahrain and Jordan.

The Army said those attacks hit fuel storage facilities, large equipment warehouses and accommodation areas of US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, as well as aircraft hangars, aircraft maintenance facilities and troop accommodation areas at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

MNA