Iran’s Army strikes US bases in Bahrain, Jordan with drones

The Iranian Army announced on Friday that it has targeted US military bases in Bahrain and Jordan with Arash suicide drones as part of the 24th phase of Operation Thunderbolt.

The Army said the drone strikes hit fuel storage facilities, large equipment warehouses and accommodation areas of US terrorist forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The statement added that Iranian drones also struck aircraft hangars, aircraft maintenance facilities and accommodation areas of US aggressive forces at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

The Army said any action aimed at confronting the legitimate interests and security of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic would also lead to insecurity and economic consequences for other countries in the region.

The latest operations came as the US military continued its aerial attacks against Iran for 13 consecutive nights, targeting civilian sites in a blatant war crime.

In response, Iranian Armed Forces launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations.

MNA