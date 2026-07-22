Two Saudi oil tankers hit with drones, missiles: Yemen

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced on Thursday morning the missile and drone attacks on two Saudi oil tankers.

Saree said in a statement: “We carried out a high-quality military operation and targeted two Saudi oil tankers, ENCELIA and LAYLA, which violated the maritime embargo in the Red Sea.”

Local Yemeni media Al-Masirah TV quoted him as saying: “We carried out this operation using a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, and achieved a precise hit that caused a fire.”

The Yemeni official explained that they forced about 10 ships to retreat and return, adding: “We will continue our naval operations against the Saudi enemy to implement the principle of an eye for an eye.”

Saree also added: "We emphasize to the Saudi enemy that we will respond to any foolish action or aggression that targets our country with a massive operation deep inside its territory."

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