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Jul 23, 2026, 1:59 AM

Two Saudi oil tankers hit with drones, missiles: Yemen

Two Saudi oil tankers hit with drones, missiles: Yemen

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces said on Thursday morning that they targeted two Saudi oil tankers with several missiles and drones.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced on Thursday morning the missile and drone attacks on two Saudi oil tankers.

Saree said in a statement: “We carried out a high-quality military operation and targeted two Saudi oil tankers, ENCELIA and LAYLA, which violated the maritime embargo in the Red Sea.”

Local Yemeni media Al-Masirah TV quoted him as saying: “We carried out this operation using a number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, and achieved a precise hit that caused a fire.”

The Yemeni official explained that they forced about 10 ships to retreat and return, adding: “We will continue our naval operations against the Saudi enemy to implement the principle of an eye for an eye.”

Saree also added: "We emphasize to the Saudi enemy that we will respond to any foolish action or aggression that targets our country with a massive operation deep inside its territory."

MNA/FNA1784756107342119455

News ID 246446

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