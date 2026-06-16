  1. Politics
Jun 16, 2026, 5:18 PM

Iran-US MoU opportunity to reduce tension in region: El-Sisi

Iran-US MoU opportunity to reduce tension in region: El-Sisi

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Egyrptain President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has welocmed the MoU between Iran and the US, describing it as an opportunity to reduce tensions in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Egyptian president welcomed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between Iran and the United States, assessed this development as an opportunity to reduce regional tensions.

According to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen News Network, the Egyptian Presidency announced in a statement that President El-Sisi of this country welcomed the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Egyptian Presidency's statement, this agreement can help reduce the level of tensions that the region has faced in the recent period and provide the basis for moving towards greater stability.

The statement also emphasized that the Egyptian President emphasized the importance of maintaining an atmosphere of calm and preventing the return of tensions in the region.

MNA

News ID 245386

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