Talks on final deal to start after signing MoU btw Iran, US

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and heads of foreign and international missions based in Tehran, Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi responded to questions put forward regarding the implementation details of reciprocal steps outlined in the Pakistan-mediated MoU.

He said that once the signing of the MoU is completed in Switzerland, negotiations will begin.

The deputy foreign minister added that there has been no discussion of details such as how long the Iranian delegation will stay in Geneva or what specific topics will be addressed. However, both the Iranian and American sides have confirmed that talks on a final agreement will start after the MoU is signed.

According to him, the upcoming meeting will include representatives from both sides, with US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expected to be present in Switzerland.

Addressing questions about possible violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, Takht-e-Ravanchi said the memorandum includes a clear provision on ending the war and military operations across all fronts. He noted that, in the event of any violation by the Israeli regime, the mechanism stipulated in the MoU would be invoked. He added that the United States had undertaken, on behalf of its partners, to ensure an end to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The deputy foreign minister also stressed that discussions on Iran’s nuclear commitments remain general at this stage. Iran has not yet entered into detailed negotiations on these issues, he said, adding that nuclear matters are clear in principle, including enrichment, stockpiles of nuclear material, and Iran’s nuclear requirements.

However, detailed discussions will take place after the MoU is signed and formally recognized.

MNA