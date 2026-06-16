Ghalibaf, Vance to sign Iran-US peace deal in Switzerland

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in Tehran, Majid Takht Ravanchi said the session provided an opportunity to explain the contents of the MoU between Iran and the United States.

He said discussions during the meeting highlighted provisions related to ending the war and occupation in Lebanon, reconstruction efforts, and compensation for damages. Takht Ravanchi also said the memorandum addresses the issue of Iran’s frozen assets, which Tehran considers to have been blocked unlawfully and believes should be made accessible again.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the agreement also includes provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the blockade, adding that easing restrictions had been one of Iran’s longstanding demands and had already begun to some extent ahead of the signing.

He noted that Switzerland will host the signing ceremony, although the exact venue and format of the signing, including whether it will be conducted electronically, have yet to be finalized.

Takht Ravanchi added that a new round of negotiations will begin immediately after the memorandum is signed, noting that Ghalibaf and JD Vance will be present at the event.

He said one of the agreement’s provisions calls for ending military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and stated that the US has committed to ensuring the cessation of hostilities.

MNA