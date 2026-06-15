Photographers from Gaza win Golden Pen of Freedom Award: WANP

The prestigious international accolade is awarded in recognition of those who have documented the ongoing Israeli genocide, risking their lives to share the truth with the world amid Israel's systematic obstruction of foreign journalists' access.

The award ceremony took place in the coastal city of Marseille in southern France on June 1, coinciding with the 77th World News Media Congress.

Palestinian journalists are representing their courageous colleagues in the field, with photographers Mohammed Salem (associated with Reuters), Fatima Shbair (Associated Press), and Mohammed al-Baba (Agence France-Presse) chosen to accept the award on behalf of their fellow journalists.

Baba, who spent seven months capturing the Israeli atrocities in Gaza before departing the Strip, emphasized that this award holds significant humanitarian and professional value.

"This award is not solely for living photographers; it encompasses everyone, including the journalists who have been martyred, the injured, the detained, the missing, and those who remain in Gaza, who are at the forefront," Baba said, PRess TV reported.

He further elaborated on the historical influence of their imagery that has resonated with global public opinion, stating, "Without the photographs and videos, this shift in the world would not have occurred; these works have played a crucial role in altering global perspectives and the journalistic mindset."

This award is presented at a time when the World Association has characterized Gaza journalists as "victims of the conflict as much as they are chroniclers of a war that has erupted around them."

Reports from Reporters Without Borders highlight the significant toll on the Palestinian journalistic community, with over 260 journalists having been killed by the fire of the Israeli occupation army since the onset of the genocidal war in October 2023.

MNA