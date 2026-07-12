Last farewell with martyred Leader Ayat. Khamenei

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The following is a selection of images taken by Mehr News Agency (MNA)’s photographers from the farewell and funeral ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

This photo report narrates the people's last farewell with the martyred Leader, from the ceremonies of paying respect and farewell at the Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla (congregational prayers site) to the funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad.