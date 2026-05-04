Gaza most hazardous place in world for journalists: UN

In a post on X, the office called for immediate action beyond mere condemnation, demanding accountability, the protection of journalists and independent media access to the besieged strip.

“Gaza is the most dangerous place in the world for journalists,” the office said.

It noted that it has verified the deaths of 295 journalists in Israeli strikes on Gaza, a staggering toll that underscores the systematic targeting of media professionals.

The UN body also highlighted the broader human catastrophe, stating that since October 7, 2023, the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and injuries, the vast majority of them women and children. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble.

The statement came on World Press Freedom Day, with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk describing the war as a “deadly trap for the media.”

Rights groups have repeatedly accused Israel of deliberately striking journalists and their families, as well as media offices, in an effort to silence coverage of the atrocities in Gaza.

The Israeli regime has not allowed foreign independent media to enter the strip, controlling all information flow and routinely blocking the work of Palestinian reporters.

The UN Human Rights Office urged the international community to move beyond verbal condemnations and take concrete steps to ensure accountability for the killings, protect journalists from further harm, and grant independent media unfettered access to document the crimes unfolding in Gaza.

MNA