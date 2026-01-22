Israel strikes four Syria-Lebanon border crossings

This latest Israeli act of aggression occurred on Wednesday, in defiance of a US-mediated ceasefire that halted over a year of conflict between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon in 2024, a truce the regime has continually breached.

“Once again, Israel is pursuing a policy of systematic aggression by carrying out air strikes on inhabited Lebanese villages, in a dangerous escalation that directly targets civilians,” Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“This repeated aggressive behavior reaffirms Israel’s refusal to abide by its obligations arising from the cessation of hostilities agreement,” President Aoun said, Al Jazeera reported.

The Lebanese ministry of health reported that at least 19 individuals were injured in the Israeli regime's air raids on the southern Lebanese town of Qanarit.

The state-operated National News Agency indicated that warplanes from the Israeli regime struck structures in multiple villages and towns in south Lebanon, such as al-Kharayeb, al-Ansar, Qanarit, Kfour, and Jarjouh, following warnings issued by the regime's army about impending attacks on targets within the nation.

Earlier that day, the health ministry stated that a strike by the Israeli regime on a vehicle in Zahrani, located in the Sidon district, claimed one life.

The ministry also noted that another strike by the regime targeting a vehicle in Bazuriyeh, in the Tyre district, resulted in one more fatality.

The AFP news agency reported that its correspondent observed a burned-out car on a primary road in Sidon, with scattered debris and emergency personnel present.

A photographer affiliated with the agency sustained minor injuries, along with two other journalists working close to the location of a severe strike by the Israeli regime in Qanarit, where 19 people were hurt.

The military of the Israeli regime posted on social media that it hit four border crossings between Syria and Lebanon employed for "weapons transfer" and that it had also "eliminated" a "key Hezbollah weapons smuggler" in the Sidon region of southern Lebanon.

MNA