Japan hails Iran-US peace deal: FM

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Japanese counterpart discussed the provisions of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the latest developments related to it.

During the call, Iran’s top diplomat outlined the main provisions of the memorandum for his Japanese counterpart and expressed hope that its implementation would mark the beginning of a new chapter in economic cooperation and investment between Iran and Japan.

Japan’s top diplomat Toshimitsu Motegi, for his part, welcomed the Islamabad understanding and described it as an important development toward resolving regional crises, stressing the importance of implementing its provisions accurately and fully.

The two sides also emphasized the need to continue close consultations and maintain contacts regarding future cooperation on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

The call came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal had been reached between Iran and the US following weeks of negotiations mediated by Pakistan with support from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. According to the announcement, the agreement provides for the immediate and permanent end of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and is scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

MNA