  1. Politics
Aug 15, 2026, 12:50 PM

FM spox:

US policy towards Iran driven by extreme reliance on lies

US policy towards Iran driven by extreme reliance on lies

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Lashing out at the US policy towards Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Esmaeil Baghaei has said that the US system of governance & foreign policy regarding Iran and the region finds itself due to its extreme reliance on 'lies.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, he wrote, “This passage from Dostoevsky’s "The Brothers Karamazov" aptly describes the situation in which the US system of governance & foreign policy regarding Iran and the region finds itself due to its extreme reliance on 'lies': "The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to such a pass that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others."

The Brothers Karamazov, Fyodor Dostoevsky

MNA

News ID 246971

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