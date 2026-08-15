US policy towards Iran driven by extreme reliance on lies

In a post on his X account on Saturday, he wrote, “This passage from Dostoevsky’s "The Brothers Karamazov" aptly describes the situation in which the US system of governance & foreign policy regarding Iran and the region finds itself due to its extreme reliance on 'lies': "The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to such a pass that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others."

The Brothers Karamazov, Fyodor Dostoevsky

MNA