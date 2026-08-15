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Aug 15, 2026, 11:20 AM

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes near Granada, Spain

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes near Granada, Spain

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck near the Spanish city of Granada in the autonomous community of Andalusia, the kingdom's National Geographic Institute reported.

According to the institute, the earthquake was recorded at around 1:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT, August 14), with its focus at a depth of 2 kilometers. The epicenter was located near the town of Alendin.

Regional authorities reported that emergency services received approximately 200 calls. No casualties have been reported so far. However, the earthquake caused structural damage across the area. According to the Andalusian government, residents reported cracks in structures, minor collapses--including walls and cornices--and damage to several buildings.

MNA

News ID 246973

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