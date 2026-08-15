Iran warns France after diplomats detained in Tehran

The ministry said its forces came across the two diplomats at a secret meeting while executing a judicial warrant to arrest the suspects. It said the diplomats had a long record of violations of Iranian law and diplomatic commitments, and were handed over after their identities were confirmed.

The ministry said that France launched a media uproar to cover up its offences and said preliminary examination of documents seized at the scene revealed a "large-scale project" designed for infiltration, foreign intervention and laying the groundwork for actions against Iran's independence. The project involved identification, covert contacts inside and outside the country, and network building with concealment principles, it said.

The statement said the signature of a former French ambassador to Iran appeared in contracts related a "sinister project," and that Paris must answer for its illegal and interventionist actions, especially during wartime.

It also pointed to France's own 2024 law against foreign interference, saying Paris was fully familiar with the prohibition on such behaviour. The ministry said investigations into the case were continuing.

MNA