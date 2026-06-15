Iran’s top security body confirms Iran-US finalization of MoU

The finalization of the text of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war brought out an immediate and permanent halt to the military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and terminating the US naval blockade against Iran.

In a statement released on Monday night, the SNSC secretariat said that the Islamic Republic, under the guidance of its martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the directives of the current Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the unwavering support of the Iranian people, and the tireless efforts of the country’s armed forces, has completed a period of difficult and intensive negotiations.

“Based on the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, the text of the memorandum of understanding regarding the end-of-war negotiations (Islamabad talks) between Iran and the United States was finalized on the evening of June 15,” the statement read.

“Under the agreements reached, the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, are ended immediately and permanently. Furthermore, the naval blockade against Iran is terminated immediately and completely.”

The SNSC secretariat added that the MoU will be officially signed on Friday, June 19.

Talks toward a final agreement will be postponed until after the other side has implemented its commitments under the memorandum, the secretariat said.

The statement expressed gratitude to Pakistan and Qatar for their mediation efforts.

The announcement follows earlier confirmations from Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the development on his Truth Social platform, authorizing the lifting of the blockade.

The signing ceremony is set to take place in Switzerland.

MNA