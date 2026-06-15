Iranian nation could impose their will on enemy: Military HQ

In a statement issued early on Monday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters hailed the resilient people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their glorious victory.

It also commended those serving in the armed forces, as well as the resistance front, for their "unwavering determination" throughout the more than 100 days of war.

"With the grace of Almighty God and under the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian people and their fighters have proven that the wretched American and Zionist enemies have no choice but to accept defeat and surrender," it stated.

The top military command center further emphasized that the "divine and steel-like will" of the Iranian nation now stands as an "unbreakable barrier" against all forms of aggression, demonstrating that the path of resistance remains the only path to victory.

The statement came shortly after Iran announced that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States had been finalized and would be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

MNA