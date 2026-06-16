Iran cargo vessels sail through after lifting naval blockade

The vessels sailed through on Monday evening, marking the first operational victory of the newly finalized memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.

The vessels, which had been stranded for months amid the illegal American blockade aval campaign against Iranian shipping, sailed through international waters unimpeded, according to informed maritime sources speaking exclusively to Press TV.

It came less than 24 hours after the finalized memorandum of understanding (MoU) mediated by Pakistan and Qatar mandated an immediate end to the illegal US naval blockade against Iran as part of a wider cessation of hostilities on all fronts.

The secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) early on Monday confirmed that Tehran and Washington have finalized the text of an MoU on ending the imposed war, bringing an immediate and permanent halt to US-Israeli hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and terminating the US naval blockade against Iran.

“On Friday, a meeting between the heads of the delegations of the two sides is likely to take place in Switzerland, and an MoU between Iran and the US will be signed, followed by the first round of subsequent negotiations,” Araghchi said on Monday.

The US imposed its illegal blockade on Iran in April, after suffering defeat on the battlefield and failing to impose its terms during the Islamabad negotiations.

Yet, despite US warships engaging in blatant maritime banditry and piracy, intercepting and attacking tankers that attempted to break the blockade, Iran's crude continued to flow, at least to some extent, according to observers.

The MoU finalized in the Pakistan- and Qatar-mediated talks now means Iranian oil tankers and cargo vessels will be fully free to sail through both Iranian and international waters.

MNA