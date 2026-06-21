Energy flows in region to halt if Iran-US MoU not implemented

Mohammad Mokhber made the remark in a post on his X account on Saturday in reaction to the other side’s failure to implement the first clause of the MoU, which stipulates war on all fronts must stop, including in Lebanon.

"When an agreement remains on paper, the energy flow in the Middle East will also come to a halt," he said.

He added that the Americans "understand the language of economics and cost-benefit better."

The senior official emphasized that Iran's negotiators will not be satisfied with anything less than the full implementation of commitments and the restoration of the nation's rights.

"We will neither forgive nor forget the blood of every single martyr, the martyred Leader [of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], and the children of Minab," Mokhber wrote.

The 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran was formally signed by the presidents of both countries early on June 17, with the text finalized and the agreement officially in effect, following months of intensive negotiations mediated by Pakistan, with support from other regional countries.

Under the MoU, the two sides have entered a 60-day negotiation period, with the goal of reaching a comprehensive final agreement.

According to the first point of the MoU, Iran and the US “and their allies in the current war, by signing this MOU, declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.

“The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon and other provisions of this paragraph,” it said.

MNA