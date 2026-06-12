Iran ‘more prepared, powerful, deterrent position than ever'

The IRGC made the remarks in a powerful statement on Thursday on the anniversary of Operation True Promise 3 and the Second Imposed War, which the US and Israel launched on February 28.

Marking June 13 (23 Khordad), the IRGC emphasized that Iran, drawing on the valuable lessons of the Sacred Defense of the 1980s and the historic battles of the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, maintains full intelligence dominance over enemy movements.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, drawing on the valuable experiences of the Sacred Defense and the historic battles of the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, stands in a stronger, more prepared, and more deterrent position than ever before… With full awareness of the enemy front’s movements, we remain with fingers on the trigger, ready to deliver a decisive, immediate, painful, and regret-inducing response to any threat, aggression, encroachment, or potential miscalculation by the enemy,” the statement added.

MNA