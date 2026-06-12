Massive rire Destroys Distribution Facility in California

Tracy police said the fire was burning at the Medline Industries facility in the 5700 block of Promontory Parkway. The structure and surrounding warehouses, which include a FedEx facility and Amazon warehouse, were evacuated. Police said there were no reports of injuries.

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley said in a briefing that the fire was believed to have started at the roof of the Medline building, KCRA 3 reported.

“High winds, high temperatures, low humidities made firefighting very difficult,” he said.

The fire is believed to have started on the roof and extended across the facility. Crews attempted an interior fire attack but “could not hold the fire,” he said.

Bradley said there's about 900 employees that work at the facility and there were approximately 120 when the fire occurred.

Aerial footage at the height of the fire showed that the distribution center fire produced a large wall of black smoke, with big rig containers and other vehicles on fire.

MNA