6 injured in knife attack at New York City’s Penn Station

One person had serious injuries, and other injuries ranged from minor to moderate, the fire department said. Those people were taken to Bellevue Hospital, while a sixth person with a minor injury was taken to Cornell Hospital, it said, according to NBC News.

An Amtrak spokesperson said that five people were slashed but that all patients were stable. A knife was recovered at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Amtrak police took a person believed to have mental health issues into custody, a senior law enforcement official said, adding that there are no preliminary signs the attack was related to terrorism.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was briefed on the stabbing, and he praised Amtrak police for their “swift response.”

“My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence. I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery,” he said on X platform.

MNA