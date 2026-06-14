Air in California turns toxic as huge warehouse fire

The fire has been raging at the medical supplier Medline Industries’ warehouse in Tracy, a city of more than 100,000 residents located about 55 miles (90km) east of San Francisco. Officials expect to be battling the fire for a few more days, The Guardian reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remains unknown. Law enforcement is undergoing an investigation, according to the South San Joaquin county fire authority. No injuries have been reported.

“We’re struggling a little bit to get to the seed of the fire,” said fire Chief Randall Bradley at a Saturday press conference. “At some point, we’re hoping to secure the walls that haven’t fallen yet. And to get in and start moving some of the debris around so we can really get water into the seed of the fire.”

“We’re making some progress – but it’s slow,” he said.

Previously, officials said that the firefight had been hampered by a sprinkler system that appeared to be broken and low water pressure in hydrants. A spokesperson for Medline did not immediately respond to a Saturday request for comment regarding the warehouse’s water infrastructure.

About 5,000 gallons of water per minute have been expended to combat the flames, Bradley said.

MNA