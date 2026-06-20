Araghchi meets with Pakistani itnerior minister in Tehran

The Pakistani minister and his delegation touched down in the northeastern city of Mashhad before his scheduled meetings with senior Iranian officials.

The Pakistani interior minister, who has traveled to Tehran for the several times in the recent weeks to discuss the Iran-US negotiations, was officially welcomed by Governor of Khorasan Razavi province Gholamhossein Mozaffari at Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport of Mashhad.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Baghaei, previously confirmed that the Pakistani interior minister’s trip is a direct continuation of Islamabad’s ongoing mediation and diplomatic initiatives regarding the Iran-US dialogue.

According to Baghaei, Naqvi is scheduled to hold separate meetings and consultations with his Iranian counterpart, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, as well as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his official visit.

On Wednesday, the presidents of Iran and the United States formally signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

MNA