  1. Politics
Jun 20, 2026, 6:21 PM

Araghchi meets with Pakistani itnerior minister in Tehran

Araghchi meets with Pakistani itnerior minister in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received Pakistani Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi at the Foreign Ministry compound in Tehran on Saturday afternoon to discuss ongoing diplomatic developments.

The Pakistani minister and his delegation touched down in the northeastern city of Mashhad before his scheduled meetings with senior Iranian officials.

The Pakistani interior minister, who has traveled to Tehran for the several times in the recent weeks to discuss the Iran-US negotiations, was officially welcomed by Governor of Khorasan Razavi province Gholamhossein Mozaffari at Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport of Mashhad.

 The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Baghaei, previously confirmed that the Pakistani interior minister’s trip is a direct continuation of Islamabad’s ongoing mediation and diplomatic initiatives regarding the Iran-US dialogue.

 According to Baghaei, Naqvi is scheduled to hold separate meetings and consultations with his Iranian counterpart, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, as well as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his official visit.

On Wednesday, the presidents of Iran and the United States formally signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

MNA

News ID 245474

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News