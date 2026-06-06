US refrains from issuing visas to Iran's Team Melli officials

The Iranian football team is scheduled to leave Antalya, Turkey, for Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday and set up its camp in Mexico.

However, Tasnim has learned that individuals such as team manager Mehdi Mohammadnabi, Secretary General of the Football Federation Hedayat Mombini, executive director of the national team Mehdi Kharaati, media director of the national team Mohsen Motamedkia, member of the national team’s media Siamak Qalichkhani, one of the national team’s analysts, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security, and the International Committee are among those to whom the US has not issued visas.

These individuals are scheduled to go to Mexico with the national team and efforts to obtain visas will continue.

Iran’s national football team will open the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a match against New Zealand on June 15.

Team Melli will meet Belgium on June 21 and play Egypt on June 26.

MNA